Lisa Connor, Director of Doncaster’s mental health services for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “For some people the festive season brings increased levels of anxiety and stress, and for others it may intensify feelings of loneliness, sadness and isolation.

“It’s important for people to know there is always someone to talk to and to seek help when it’s needed. Firstly, Doncaster residents should try and speak to their GP or out of hours, ring the out of hours on call GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In an emergency situation, where you, or someone you know has concerns about their immediate mental health, you should ring 03000 218996 or freephone 08008 048999

For some people the festive season brings increased levels of anxiety and stress

“Our Improving Access to Psychology Therapies (IAPT) services are available for adults experiencing anxiety, depression, low mood, or stress. We offer a free, confidential NHS service. Residents can self-refer via www.iapt.rdash.nhs.uk for an assessment or call Doncaster 03000 211556. The IAPT Long Term Conditions service is available via 0800 804899 or www.iapt.rdash.nhs.uk”

Another alternative is calling The Samaritans free on 116 123, also the Rethink helpline available 24 hours a day on telephone 08088 010442.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David Crichton, Doncaster GP and Chief Medical Officer for NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “Many people find Christmas a difficult time of year so having information to hand on what you can do to help yourself is a good place to start.