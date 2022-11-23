Christmas in Doncaster: Frost Festival, carols and more as council unveils festive events

The season of events will include visits from Santa Claus, story time with Mary Christmas, festive open days at the Mansion House as well as Christmas Carols in the Square on 19 December.

The festivities will also include a two-week “Frost Festival” – with seasonal cabins open every day offering small retailers the opportunity to bring festive cheer and gift options to city centre shoppers. Further events will include two Christmas open days at the Mansion House on 9 and 17 December.

Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, Coun Nigel Ball said: “I hope residents will come down and enjoy the events and festivities on offer in the lead-up to the Christmas period. There is lots for residents – and particularly the kids – to enjoy.

A two week Frost Festival is coming to Doncaster this Christmas.

“The cost of living crisis may make Christmas feel a little different this year and we understand that.

"As part of the Frost Festival, we will also be opening the Corner Snug, a warm space for shoppers and visitors to rest a while and enjoy the festival with their families. On top of this, most of our activities are free and will be open, welcoming spaces for all.

“It will be fantastic to see as many people as possible at the events over the next coming weeks.”

The Countdown to Christmas began last weekend with the DN Light Night Festival, hosted by Right Up Our Street.

The event took place inside the Minster and on the iconic Corn Exchange building in the Market Square.

Attention now turns to the beginning of the Frost Festival, which will run from 8–23 December on Clock Corner and St Sepulchre Gate.

Entertainment will include jugglers, magicians, LED elves, a 2m tall robot – as well as visits from Father Christmas on Thursdays 8, 15 and 22 December.

The festival will open until 5.30pm on Mondays to Wednesdays, 8.30pm on Thursdays to Saturdays and until 7pm on Sundays. All activities are free to attend.

A story time with Mary Christmas will take place on 10 December at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum (Children’s Library) and again at the Mansion House on 17 December.

Finally, the Countdown to Christmas Carols in the Square event will take place on Monday 19 December, in Sir Nigel Gresley Square between 6 and 8pm, with choirs, carols and musicians providing the backdrop to the entertainment. Food and drink will be available, as well the return of the free snow globe for children to play in.

