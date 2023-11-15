Christmas is upon Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet as the centre announces a sparkling programme of festivities for all the family.

The leading retail outlet in Doncaster is twinkling with glittering lights and festive installations as it becomes a magical place once again for shoppers and families hoping to enjoy all the fun and cheer this time of year brings.

Throughout December, Santa will be welcomed back to his glowing log cabin grotto near Etto Caffe, perfect for photo opportunities and Christmas wishes to be granted for young ones. Father Christmas’s grotto is free of charge for visitors, with a £2 charity donation recommended, and each child will receive Christmas themed activity pack.

The grotto will be open on weekends from Saturday 2 December from 10.30am until 4pm through to Sunday 24 December, with full details on the Lakeside Village website.

Christmas cheer and sparkle arrives at Lakeside Village.

A magical postbox where children can post their letters to Santa will be onsite to make sure their Christmas list is received by Santa in time for Christmas Eve.

Youngsters and families can also adventure on a cracking kids’ Christmas trail around the site with the chance to win a festive goody bag.

An array of live music performances will take place throughout the Christmas period at the centre, in addition to the ever-popular Artisan and Craft Fayre which will run on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 16th December.

Alongside this, shoppers will have the opportunity for late night shopping with extended Christmas shopping opening hours happening the week before Christmas, on the 20th and 21st December.

Abby Chandler of Lakeside Village, said:

“We’re thrilled to have launched our jam packed programme of Christmas activities for our visitors this year, as we countdown to the big day.

“We always look forward to welcoming everybody to the centre to enjoy all the gifts this festive time of year has to bring.

“Although we have plenty on offer for Christmas shopping and finding the perfect present for loved ones, we also have something for everybody in the family to feel merry and bright – from music and fun filled activities through to a chance to walk through the mall and relax with festive food and drink in our cafes.

“And, with our new festive Village Green playing host to Santa’s Chalet, the centre’s bound to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, so do come and join us!”