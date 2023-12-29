Band of volunteers serve up Christmas for 72 people who would have gone without

Spreading love at Christmas were a band of volunteers who served up dinner for 72 people who would have been alone, are homeless or who would have struggled to afford the festivities.

Diners tuck in to their dinner.

On Christmas Day at St Peter’s Church Hall in Bentley, Janine Fisher along with daughter Emma Roberts, her brother James Slack and six willing helpers cooked a traditional roast free of charge.

Janice had been planning the meal for a few months along with those who run the church hall Abigail Clarke, James Slack and Emma’s sister in law Amy Beecham.

They also provided presents and gave lifts to and from the event.

Emma said: "They had donations and a grant from Doncaster Council.