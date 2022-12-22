Age UK Doncaster is celebrating after receiving £1,000 in donations and Christmas gifts

The donations and gifts will help Age UK Doncaster provide vital support to older people who need help with home support, social isolation prevention and dementia care.

This donation from Direct Line Group Doncaster will help towards providing local older people with personal support, warmth, food and much more during this cost-of-living crisis. As well as this, the chairty received 28 Christmas hamper bags filled with toiletries and winter warmers for those most vulnerable over the holidays. The Age UK Doncaster team will deliver the hampers to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the festive period, Direct Line Group (DLG) Doncaster regularly donates gifts to Age UK Doncaster, and this year have generously donated a fantastic cash donation to support the great work the local charity does.

Direct Line Group and Age UK Doncaster teams

Gemma Allan-Jones, motor team leader at DLG said: “The gift appeal began during lockdown, when I felt isolated from others and realised that this could be an everyday reality for elderly people alone. As a business, Direct Line Group strives to be a force for good, so when others saw my personal campaign, they wanted to get involved to help people in our community, so we donated to Age UK Doncaster and collected gifts to make a bigger difference.”