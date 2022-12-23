18,000 children will wake up to a present this Christmas thanks to Hallam FM and Greatest Hits Radio

The largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by Hallam FM charity Cash for Kids, which aims to give Santa a helping hand in getting presents to those in our community who may otherwise go without.

The charity had record levels of requests for help this year as a result of the cost-of-living crisis which has pushed more and more families into poverty in 2022.

Now, more children in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire will be able to wake up to presents on Christmas morning, thanks to kind donations from listeners and locals.

Spreading festive cheer to thousands this Christmas

Big John at Breakfast said: “For many families 2022 has been a continuous and devastating financial struggle, with many facing the prospect of not being able to give their children a present this Christmas. We’re so happy that thanks to the incredible generosity of our listeners, we’re able to deliver joy to more than 18,000 children in our community. We couldn’t have done it without you, thank you!”

Cash for Kids Charity Executive Lee Fletcher said: “We were all very nervous going into Mission Christmas this year due to the current cost of living crisis. Will people be able to donate? Will businesses still be able to support us? Will we be able to fulfil all applications? I am thrilled that we needn’t have worried.

“This year, more than ever, we have been overwhelmed by the community spirit that is very evident across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire. The generosity shown by individuals, businesses and organisation has truly humbled both me and the team of wonderful volunteers.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us with Mission Christmas 2022 and look forward to doing it all again in 2023. Merry Christmas everyone, we did it!

B&M Bargains and B&M home stores supported the campaign again this year across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire with all of their stores hosting drop off points for gifts.

The team at Cash for Kids worked tirelessly throughout December ensuring that gifts reached the homes of the children who need them most. The charity works with many local grass-root organisations as well as social workers, head teachers and the emergency services who nominate families in crisis to be supported by the appeal.

Sadly things look set to get worse in 2023 for already struggling families with predicted fuel rises in April, but you can continue to help make a difference to lives of disadvantaged children in your area by making a donation to Cash For Kids. To make a contribution or see how you can get involved in future campaigns, please visit cashforkids.org.uk hallamfm.co.uk/cashforkids

*Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across the UK.

