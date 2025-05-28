Review: Kia Picanto

Kia Picanto

The small but mighty Kia Picanto proves its worth up hill and down dale, says Julie Marshall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Picanto is one of Kia’s best-selling models and has proved a firm favourite among UK buyers who want a smart, sassy city car.

Our week-long test coincided with a couple of long runs out of its comfort zone and though I won’t claim it was the best car for the job it proved far more capable than could be anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first trip was a long weekend to the Yorkshire Moors and coast. Anyone who knows that part of the world can appreciate that the long rolling hills and tight hairpin bends are not the natural home of a one-litre A-segment car. Especially when crammed with four adults and a load of luggage.

The firm suspension kept it well planted on the tarmac and surprisingly comfortable even over the rough moorland roads.

The little Picanto battled up the hills and swept around the bends only faltering when a slow-moving vehicle in front held it up.

Of course, there had to be judicious use of the gears and the engine was revving hard and noisily but some 200 miles later it was still showing a healthy amount of fuel in the tank and an amazing 52mpg - almost spot on when compared to the official figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few days later it was a trip up the M62 and back. The outward journey was in slow-moving rush hour traffic and the return at fast motorway speeds. Again the Picanto didn’t disappoint.

It makes a refreshing change (those of you old enough to remember the cider adverts of the 1990s will get the reference) to drive a manual petrol-powered city car these days.

There are very few of them around anymore which is a shame as the Picanto proves there is a market for them. Which is why, presumably, Kia has brought out this third-generation model.

There are two engines available: the one-litre we had on test and a slightly more potent 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-litre with its 62bhp motor and manual transmission is slow to accelerate from 0-62mph, taking some 14.4 seconds and the top speed is just 90mph but no one is claiming this is a cruiser for long-distance motoring so it performs well enough for its intended purpose.

The turning circle is 9.4 metres which makes it handy around town and great for nipping into tight parking spaces.

This latest version of the Picanto has been upgraded with new technology, a long list of which comes as standard - even the stuff you’d expect on top-of-the-range models.

There are too many to mention but include air conditioning, electric front and rear windows,eight-inch touchscreen navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a USB-A port for media connection, a 12V power socket and rear parking sensors and reversing camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had the Picanto ‘3’ which added heated front seats and steering wheel, smart entry and start-stop button and a wireless phone charger among other things.

Kia Picanto

Price: £18,015

Engine: 1.0-litre, petrol

Power: 62bhp

Torque: 68lb/ft

Transmission: Five-speed manual

Top speed: 90mph

0-62mph: 15.4 seconds

Economy: 52.3mpg

CO 2 emissions:121g/km