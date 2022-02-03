Doncaster car retailer celebrates prestigious win in What Car? Awards

Local car retailer celebrates prestigious win in What Car? Awards

Riverside Volvo on Wheatley Hall Road is proud to announce the Volvo XC40 remains the defining model in its class, after being crowned Family SUV of the Year for the fourth time. The compact SUV is currently available for Doncaster drivers to test drive.

The XC40, which remains the UK’s most popular premium SUV and topped the annual sales charts for a second year running in 2021, is also leading the way in the move towards electric motoring. The XC40 line-up now includes two hybrid petrol-electric and two fully electric versions to give customers an impressive choice of low- and zero-emission motoring.

The judges at What Car? declared the XC40 a “hugely desirable product, backed up with real substance” and praised the car’s “generous passenger space and practical boot, quality interior and top-notice safety”. They added that “no rival can match it for ride or seat comfort” and highlighted the car as “temptingly priced compared with its premium rivals”.

Gary Burns, Service Manager at Riverside Volvo, said: “We’re delighted to have one of our cars recognised by What Car? as the best family SUV on sale. The SUV market is fiercely competitive, so it’s fantastic to see the XC40 winning more awards and being commended for its state-of-the-art technology, connectivity, safety and, of course, that all-important driving experience.

“We invite car buyers to our retailer to explore this award-winning model. The XC40 has all the space, comfort and quality that customers value and expect from Volvo’s history, while looking ahead to a more sustainable future. There has never been a better time to visit us and make the switch to an electric or hybrid car.”

Volvo has one of the most ambitious electrification plans in the automotive industry. Not only was it the first manufacturer to offer a plug-in hybrid version of every car it sells, by 2025 it aims for 50 per cent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. By 2030, Volvo plans for every car it sells to be fully electric.

What Car? is a long-running car magazine and website, and its annual Car of the Year Awards reveal the best cars available on the market.