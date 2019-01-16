Cambridge student Jack returns to Thorne school for award honour

A talented teenager who went from sixth form at Trinity Academy in Thorne to read computer science at Cambridge University returned to his former school for a top accolade.

Jack Parkinson, in his first year at the prestigious Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, reading computer science, after achieving five grade A* in his A Levels, returned to receive his Gold Duke of Edinburgh badge.

This was ahead of the official ceremony in London where he will be awarded with his certificate by Prince Edward.

“Jack excelled in just about everything he did at Trinity,” said Duke of Edinburgh scheme co-ordinator Richard Mapletoft, “and he was the first in his year group to complete the Gold award so he is to be congratulated highly.”

To earn Gold, Jack took part in two expeditions in the Peak District and the North York Moors, camping for a total of five nights and back-packing for seven days.

In addition, he completed a gruelling cycling challenge, developed his computer skills, was a volunteer peer mentor for other Trinity students, and raised money for Bluebell Wood Hospice as part of his National Citizen Service work.

When asked to sum up what is needed to complete the toughest DofE level, Jack said "motivation", adding: “if you want to do it, you can.”

Head of sixth form, Paul Flint, paid tribute to Jack’s work ethic: “He is a very talented scientist and mathematician, but he is also extremely committed and hard-working and it’s great that he has been recognised with his place at Cambridge.”

For his part Jack has enjoyed a successful first term at the prestigious university.