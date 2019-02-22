Best family venue named in Doncaster during national awards ceremony

A community arts group from Doncaster is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

darts (Doncaster Community Arts) has won Best Family Welcome at the national Fantastic for Families Awards, making it one of the UK’s most family-friendly and cultural organisations of 2018.

The award was given in recognition of darts’ contribution to arts and culture for families during the last year.

darts’ base, The Point on South Parade, was also shortlisted as Best Family Venue.

The awards are given by The Family Arts Campaign, a national initiative funded by Arts Council England to connect families with cultural opportunities. They are voted for by a panel of expert judges from the creative sector and aim to reward exemplary family-friendly organisations and events.

Speaking for darts, Assistant Director Helen Jones said: “It is such an honour to receive this award; it is testament to the excellent work, commitment and passion of all of our staff, trustees and volunteers who make The Point such a welcoming and inspiring place for all.”

The Point is the only Makaton Friendly venue in Doncaster. Makaton is a language programme using signs and symbols to help people communicate. Assistant Director Lucy Robertshaw is a local Makaton tutor and trains darts’ artists and Front of House staff in Makaton.

The Point has full disabled access; it is one of only six Doncaster venues with a Changing Place Facility. The Changing Place Campaign supports people who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

The majority of staff and volunteers at The Point are Dementia Friends trained. Alongside this, The Point is a Breastfeeding Friendly venue.

The Point hosts a wide range of workshops, events and exhibitions for people of all ages and abilities. Weekly opportunities are on offer for adults, families, young people and children, as well as adults experiencing mental ill health, adults living with dementia and their carers, and young people with disabilities. The gallery is free and open to the public with a regularly changing exhibitions programme. There is also a friendly and affordable café for people to relax and enjoy a drink or light snack.

Through winning this award, darts has been deemed the best in the country for the excellent family provision on offer.

Family Arts Campaign said: “darts’ personalised family welcome shows an exceptionally high level of visitor care. darts commitment to providing a positive experience for all families is clear in their approach to training their team, building relationships with families new to the venue and encouraging them to try new things. All of the organisations in this category demonst

rated a fantastic welcome for families but darts’ personal approach showed them to be the worthy winner.”