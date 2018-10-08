Authority helping people feel safe

Older residents in North Lincolnshire can feel safer in their homes after the local authority set aside £100,000 to ensure their safety.

The big-hearted council has allocated the money to deliver the Safe and Sound Home Assistance scheme.

It means that residents aged 70 and over, who own their own home, can apply for a grant for home improvements to be made to their properties to increase their security.

The grant will be available for the installation of all manner of safety and security devices including window locks, window alarms, additional door locks and other security measures.

In addition, the council’s Handyman Service will carry out the minor adaptations.

The Safe and Sound Home Assistance grants will be approved if a valid application is received from the home owner, including proof of ownership of the property (including proof of occupying the property as their own or main residence for the last 12 montThe grants will be issued on a first come, first serve basis. The maximum grant amount will be £250. Applications can be received up until 31 March 2019 with only one application per household.

To find our more information about Safe and Sound Home Assistance, including how to apply, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/home-assistance or www.northlincs.gov.uk/homeassistance or call the Home Assistance Team on 01724 297000.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, said: “We are investing £100,000 in home improvements for older people in North Lincolnshire to ensure they feel safe in their own homes.

“The aim of the Safe and Sound Home Assistance is to help minimise the fear of crime for older residents. By making a few small adaptations to properties it can make people feel a lot safer

“If you are aged 70 and over, and own your own home you could be eligible for a grant so get in touch with the Home Assistance Team to apply.”