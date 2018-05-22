Annual equine show

Doncaster Equine College is set to gallop into summer with an annual show - the largest event of its kind.

Horse fanatics and dog lovers are set to rub shoulders in the second Doncaster Equine College Annual Show, hosted by Northern Racing College.

The Annual Show will take place on Sunday June 3 and offers an exciting line up of activities for everyone to enjoy, whether your preference is dogs, horses, food or browsing the stalls. There are rosettes, cash prizes and a host of goodies to be won.

The show ground sits within the gallops, regularly used by horse trainers, riders, jockeys and eventers from across the UK, flanked by the beautiful grounds of Rossington Hall on The Great North Road near Bawtry.

The horses will be looking their finest with a range of in-hand and ridden showing and show jumping classes, including the Traditional Gypsy Cob Association.

In the Children’s Ring, will be the Lead Rein Pony and Fancy Dress classes, plus the unique Mountain and Moorlands.

The Annual Show gives students attending Doncaster Equine College and the NRC an opportunity also to showcase their work before they go on to work in riding schools, eventing or racing yards.

Colonel Stephen Padgett, Chief Executive at the Northern Racing College said: “We’ve had great support for the Annual Show from local businesses, competitors and the general public. Our students, horses and staff are looking forward to seeing everyone on the day. It’s an opportunity to showcase our fantastic facilities, the work we do at the College and for people to meet our team.”

The fun dog show offers the chance to enter or just coo at the Puppy class, to admire the Pedigree dogs and smile at the Happiest Dog classes.

The current fundraising campaign aims to replace an ageing riding simulator,

