A night to remember for Mexborough young performers

The Laurel Academy, Mexborough, travelled to Grimsby Auditorium to compete in the Northern Open Rock Challenge Final

A total of 50 students from the academy travelled to Grimsby Auditorium to compete in the Northern Open Rock Challenge Final against nine other schools from across the North.

Each of the competing schools had won their regional heat and it was a battle of the best Open finalists in the North. After winning a place at the final in April after coming first in the regional heat in Wakefield, all the staff, students and the local community had high hopes for success.

After months of rehearsals, set designing, costume making and fund raising the team at Laurel Academy came away with over 13 awards and overall first place.

Local councillor, Sean Gibbons, said: “This is a huge achievement for the Academy and the local community. The Laurel Academy is now a Premier Rock Challenge school meaning they now get an opportunity to compete against the best schools in the North and, if successful, may have the opportunity to compete for a National title in 2020.”

The theme for this year was one about acceptance and celebrating everyone's differences. With the title of Embrace the Rainbow the concept explores how without a world filled with colour, individuality and differences, the world would be a very dull and boring place. The academy said it chose to focus specifically on three areas of discrimination – Disability, Gender Identity and Race. Students that were involved in each section explored feelings and issues surrounding these areas and came up with their own characters. After months of rehearsal, re choreographing sections and fine tuning scene changes we were ready to perform.

A school spokesman said: “Parents and members of the local community were amazing in providing opportunities for the team to fundraise. We had bingo evenings, raffles along with donations of materials such as wood and paint and along with financial support.

“We couldn't have made this final performance better without the support of the local community and parents of the students involved. Students were involved as performers or members of the technical crew which comprised of Set, Makeup and Costume crew.”

The academy head Mrs Taberner thanked all students and staff that were involved in this year’s entry and said a special thank you to all parents and carers of the students who willingly gave up their time to help raise money for this event to take place.

Plans are already in the pipe line for our entry into the Premier Rock Challenge showcase in 2020 and we are already looking for local sponsorship or donations of materials (fabric, wood, paint etc)