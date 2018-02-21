2018 Cafe of the Year – final vote

Now is your chance to vote for your favourite cafe in the Doncaster Free Press Cafe of the Year competition.

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their number one. Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room is your winner.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas.

Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

To vote for your winner, pick your favourite from the top 10 finalists on this page, fill in the coupon stating the full name, address and voting number of your choice and post it back to us.

The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, March 9, 2018.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or any received after the closing date.

Details and a voting form are on page 37 of the Doncaster Free Press, February 22 edition.

Ther top ten in the running for our number one cafe are:

Angie’s Tasty Corner, 91 Hexthorpe Road, Doncaster.

Daisy’s Shop & Bistro, 16a Castlegate, Doncaster.

John Oates Georgian Tea Rooms & Restaurant, 50 High Street, Doncaster.

L Cafe, 97 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster.

Minerva Cafe, 45 Market Place, Doncaster.

Prego, 35 Hall Gate, Doncaster.

Simo-S Cafe, 148a Thorne Road, Doncaster.

Spring Gardens Cafe, 1 Spring

Gardens, Doncaster

Taste Eatery, 36 Kingsgate, Doncaster.

Tuck In Cafe, 78-82 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply, for more information go to www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition. Deadline for

all votes is 10am, Friday, March 9,2018. Multiple coupons can be posted in the same envelope.

Johnston Press accepts no responsibility for Royal Mail delays or losses. Open only to over 18s.

Vote by post: Post the completed voting form to Content Sales,Doncaster Free Press, The Balance, Pinfold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GU.