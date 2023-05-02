Tickhill Castle with its unique 11th century gatehouse hosts annual open day

The event takes place on Sunday, June 11, woth gates opening at 2pm and last entry at 4.30pm.

The ancient monument of Tickhill Castle is one of the oldest Norman Motte and Bailey 11th century castles in Britain, with a unique 11thC gatehouse.

The Great Motte is the highest early Norman Motte in England, of one build, completed soon after the Conquest of 1066.

Take a lok around at the annual open day

The monument is only open once a year to visitors who wish to enjoy the remains and grounds, where nearly a 1,000 years of history has been made.

The house is not open to the public.

The top of the Motte may not be accessible due to an earth slippage in 2020 and repairs may not be completed by June 11.

Admission (guides £2), adults £4, children aged four to 16 £2.

Refreshments will be available on the day.

A spokesman said: “This is an ancient monument, the grounds are uneven, with steep slopes and potential rubble. Caution is required at all times.”

