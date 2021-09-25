Photos of people from Scawsby from the 1990s and 2000s.
Take a look through these wonderful retro photos from a Doncaster village from the 1990s and 2000s

Can you see anyone you know in this collection of photos of people who lived in a Doncaster village over two decades ago?

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 12:05 pm

Scawsby is a village in the west of Doncaster.

According to the 2011 census the village has a population of around 12,000.

Click through this article to see photos of people who lived in Scawsby back in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Crimewatch

Back in 1999 there was a Crimewatch reconstruction in Scawsby.

Photo: Steve Taylor

2. New tech

Andrew Kaye, from Scawsby, showing off his new website. 1999.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. Safety first

Children at Anchorage school with reflective armbands donated from the Coop Funeral Service in 1998.

Photo: R Ingram

4. Time capsule

Lauren Swain, aged six from Scawsby getting her photo taken for a time capsule to be buried under the Frenchgate Shopping Centre in 1999.

Photo: Andrew Partridge

