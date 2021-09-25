Scawsby is a village in the west of Doncaster.

According to the 2011 census the village has a population of around 12,000.

Click through this article to see photos of people who lived in Scawsby back in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Crimewatch Back in 1999 there was a Crimewatch reconstruction in Scawsby. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

2. New tech Andrew Kaye, from Scawsby, showing off his new website. 1999. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

3. Safety first Children at Anchorage school with reflective armbands donated from the Coop Funeral Service in 1998. Photo: R Ingram Photo Sales

4. Time capsule Lauren Swain, aged six from Scawsby getting her photo taken for a time capsule to be buried under the Frenchgate Shopping Centre in 1999. Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales