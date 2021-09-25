Scawsby is a village in the west of Doncaster.
According to the 2011 census the village has a population of around 12,000.
Click through this article to see photos of people who lived in Scawsby back in the 1990s and 2000s.
If you want more retro content you can read Photos of St Johns Hospice from the past or Harvest day festivals from decades past.
For more photos of Doncaster you can follow us on Instagram here.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
Page 1 of 5