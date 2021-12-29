It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2021.
We have put together photos from past New Year’s celebrations – click through this article to see people celebrating.
If you want more retro content you could read Christmas memories from the 2000s or Doncaster nativities of the past.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.
Page 1 of 3