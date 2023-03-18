News you can trust since 1925
Sheffield retro: 13 pubs, shops and restaurants we have loved and lost from Damon's to The Albert

They were once fixtures in our community that we probably thought would last forever.

By Lee Peace
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

But sadly these well-known pubs, shops and restaurants have all gone.

From The Albert on Division Street to Redgates Toy Shop and Damon’s restaurant, how many do you miss and why?

The Albert was situated at 1-3 Division Street. This pub closed in 1988 and was subsequently demolished

2. The Albert

The Albert was situated at 1-3 Division Street. This pub closed in 1988 and was subsequently demolished Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

The Barleycorn was situated on Cambridge Street. Following closure this pub was later used as the City Bar and Henrys Bar.

3. The Barleycorn

The Barleycorn was situated on Cambridge Street. Following closure this pub was later used as the City Bar and Henrys Bar. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk

Lynette Spicer, Sales Assistant of the Year, at Rackhams Department Store, Sheffield in October 1984.

4. Rackhams Department Store

Lynette Spicer, Sales Assistant of the Year, at Rackhams Department Store, Sheffield in October 1984. Photo: submit

