Sheffield retro: 13 pubs, shops and restaurants we have loved and lost from Damon's to The Albert

They were once fixtures in our community that we probably thought would last forever.
But sadly these well-known pubs, shops and restaurants have all gone.
From The Albert on Division Street to Redgates Toy Shop and Damon’s restaurant, how many do you miss and why?
1. Looking back at pubs, restaurants and shops from yesteryear
2. The Albert
The Albert was situated at 1-3 Division Street. This pub closed in 1988 and was subsequently demolished Photo: closedpubs.co.uk
3. The Barleycorn
The Barleycorn was situated on Cambridge Street. Following closure this pub was later used as the City Bar and Henrys Bar. Photo: closedpubs.co.uk
4. Rackhams Department Store
Lynette Spicer, Sales Assistant of the Year, at Rackhams Department Store, Sheffield in October 1984. Photo: submit