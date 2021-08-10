The Mansion house is owned by Doncaster Council and was built in the 1740’s.

In the present day, it is now used for weddings, afternoon teas and dances.

We put together some photos of the mansion from decades past – can you spot anyone you know in them?

1. Certificate reception Mayor Dorothy Layton pictured with Metro Clean NVQ certificate recipients at the mansion house in 1997.

2. Meet the Mayor Children from Finningley Church of England School visited the Mayor at the Mansion house in 1997.

3. Fancy Dress A RELAX sponsored walk taking place with Mayor Layton in June of 1996 - the walkers here photographed outside the mansion house.

4. School visit Children from St Michels Church of England School in Rossington had a trip to the Mansion House in 1997.