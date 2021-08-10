Carr House Middle School took a trip to the Mansion House in 1997 and met Mayor Dorothy Layton.
Retro photos of one of Doncaster's most famous buildings from the 1990s and early 2000s

This Grade I listed building has been host to many school trips and parties over the years – have a look through our photo gallery to see how it looked decades ago.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:20 am

The Mansion house is owned by Doncaster Council and was built in the 1740’s.

In the present day, it is now used for weddings, afternoon teas and dances.

We put together some photos of the mansion from decades past – can you spot anyone you know in them?

1. Certificate reception

Mayor Dorothy Layton pictured with Metro Clean NVQ certificate recipients at the mansion house in 1997.

Photo: Steve Taylor

2. Meet the Mayor

Children from Finningley Church of England School visited the Mayor at the Mansion house in 1997.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. Fancy Dress

A RELAX sponsored walk taking place with Mayor Layton in June of 1996 - the walkers here photographed outside the mansion house.

Photo: Steve Taylor

4. School visit

Children from St Michels Church of England School in Rossington had a trip to the Mansion House in 1997.

Photo: Steve Taylor

