Retro: Do you recognise anyone in this football photo from the early 1980s?

Jan said the team played in the Doncaster Boys League around 1982 and they were called the Trophy Centre FC, sponsored by Bill and Ellanor who owned the Trophy Centre and had a shop at the top of East Laith Gate.

She said: “The three lads on the back row from left to right are Tony Roe, Neil Cunningham, Mark Brough. Think the young lad at the front in the middle curly hair is called Paul and I am sure the youngster is called Ben.

"Can’t remember the others but would love to meet up with them again.”

Do you recognise anyone in this football photo from the early 1980s?

Jan now runs the Retro Rovers Walking Football Club in Doncaster and she said these lads would be more than welcome to join in the fun.

"I was asked to run the team as I had badly injured my knee playing for Doncaster Belles and couldn't play anymore,” she explained.

"This led to me being involved with various boys teams such as Hyde Park Knights, Warmsworth Lions, Edlington Whitestars for over 40 years.

"I retired in 2015 and was then at a loss what to do so I created the Retro Rovers Walking Football and I deliver three sessions each week for our older players.

"We are going into our ninth year and as always want to offer the opportunity to anyone who may still want to play the beautiful game albeit at a slower pace.”