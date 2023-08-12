News you can trust since 1925
Reflex Sheffield: 22 photos to take you back to the early noughties at the former Holly Street 80s bar

These retro photos will take you back to one of Sheffield city centre’s most popular bars in the early 2000s.
By Lucy Ball
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:29 BST

Reflex Sheffield opened its doors on Holly Street, just off West Street, back in 2003, and was enjoyed by thousands for its tunes from the 70s, 80s, and 90s blasting out on the dancefloor.

The nightclub, which was owned by The Stonegate Pub Company, sadly closed its doors for good in 2019 and was refurbished into a branch of the company’s well-established Slug and Lettuce.

But this retro photo gallery features some of the best photos from The Star's archives of people letting their hair down in the early noughties. Do you see anyone you recognise?

Thousands walked through the doors of Reflex Sheffield and will have fond memories of the 80s bar.

1. Reflex Sheffield

Thousands walked through the doors of Reflex Sheffield and will have fond memories of the 80s bar.

Nhggit Yasmeen, Louisa Fairest, Andy Hudson, Matt Grayson in 2003

2. At the Bar

Nhggit Yasmeen, Louisa Fairest, Andy Hudson, Matt Grayson in 2003

Chris Hulme and Danielle Long in 2003

3. Out in Reflex

Chris Hulme and Danielle Long in 2003

Emma Chambers, Nick Henry, Clair Jarvis in 2003

4. A lady on each arm

Emma Chambers, Nick Henry, Clair Jarvis in 2003

