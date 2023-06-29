News you can trust since 1925
Some of the Hungerhill School sports day competitors in June 2003 Some of the Hungerhill School sports day competitors in June 2003
Some of the Hungerhill School sports day competitors in June 2003

Nostalgic sports day photos capturing happy childhood memories

We’ve opened up our archive and found these 16 sports day photos capturing happy childhood memories.
By Jane Salt
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST

It’s the time of year when schools across the city will be hosting their sports day events.

Who remembers the sack race and the famous egg and spoon race?

Can you spot yourself in our photos or anyone you know?

All students and assistants at an interschool sports day held by Danum Academy at Keepmoat Athletic Track (July 2012)

1. Interschool sports day

All students and assistants at an interschool sports day held by Danum Academy at Keepmoat Athletic Track (July 2012) Photo: Andrew Roe

Girls enjoying the Copley School, Sprotbrough, sports day in 1996

2. How high can you jump?

Girls enjoying the Copley School, Sprotbrough, sports day in 1996 Photo: submitted

Pupils at Dunsville Primary School, Doncaster, celebrated the end of their sports day with a balloon race. Thomas Podmore-Finch releases the balloons, July 2007

3. Balloon race

Pupils at Dunsville Primary School, Doncaster, celebrated the end of their sports day with a balloon race. Thomas Podmore-Finch releases the balloons, July 2007 Photo: Liz Robinson

Pictured from left: Jack Hughes (9), Connagh Dixon (11), Alex Harwoo (11), Ellis O'Brien (11) and George Rump (9) at a summer camp sports day at Campsmount School, Doncaster, August 2006

4. Summer camp

Pictured from left: Jack Hughes (9), Connagh Dixon (11), Alex Harwoo (11), Ellis O'Brien (11) and George Rump (9) at a summer camp sports day at Campsmount School, Doncaster, August 2006 Photo: NDFP

