We’ve opened up our archive and found these 16 sports day photos capturing happy childhood memories.
It’s the time of year when schools across the city will be hosting their sports day events.
Who remembers the sack race and the famous egg and spoon race?
Can you spot yourself in our photos or anyone you know?
1. Interschool sports day
All students and assistants at an interschool sports day held by Danum Academy at Keepmoat Athletic Track (July 2012) Photo: Andrew Roe
2. How high can you jump?
Girls enjoying the Copley School, Sprotbrough, sports day in 1996 Photo: submitted
3. Balloon race
Pupils at Dunsville Primary School, Doncaster, celebrated the end of their sports day with a balloon race. Thomas Podmore-Finch releases the balloons, July 2007 Photo: Liz Robinson
4. Summer camp
Pictured from left: Jack Hughes (9), Connagh Dixon (11), Alex Harwoo (11), Ellis O'Brien (11) and George Rump (9) at a summer camp sports day at Campsmount School, Doncaster, August 2006 Photo: NDFP