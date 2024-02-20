News you can trust since 1925
Striking miners are coralled by police on a Doncaster street during the 1984-85 Miners' Strike.Striking miners are coralled by police on a Doncaster street during the 1984-85 Miners' Strike.
Miners' Strike 40th anniversary: New colourised photos reveal Doncaster struggle

Dramatic archive pictures showing the bitter struggle of the Miners’ Strike in Doncaster have been newly colourised and released to tie in with the 40th anniversary of the year-long conflict.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Feb 2024, 13:44 GMT

The 1984-85 dispute pitted Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government – and the impact of the strike was felt across Doncaster with pits the lifeblood of a string of villages in the area.

Running from March 6 1984 to March 3 1985, the action by more than 140,000 miners aimed to prevent a string of pit closures and saw a string of violent clashes between police and pitworkers and became one of the biggest industrial disputes in British history.

Now, black and white photos from the Doncaster Free Press archives have been colourised, showing in colour for the first time, a series of dramatic images which captured the every day struggle as miners went head to head with police.

Take a look back through our nostalgic gallery of pictures from the Miners’ Strike in Doncaster and revisit one of the most bitter conflicts ever to impact our city.

Colourisation: Peter Lee

Armthorpe resemebles a battlefield after a violent confrontation during the strike.

1. Miners Strike in Doncaster 40th anniversary

Armthorpe resemebles a battlefield after a violent confrontation during the strike. Photo: National World

Police and striking miners exchange words in Doncaster.

2. Miners Strike in Doncaster 40th anniversary

Police and striking miners exchange words in Doncaster. Photo: National World

Miners returned after a year away from work.

3. Miners Strike in Doncaster 40th anniversary

Miners returned after a year away from work. Photo: National World

The year long conflict saw a number of pitched battles between police and striking miners in Doncaster.

4. Miners Strike in Doncaster 40th anniversary

The year long conflict saw a number of pitched battles between police and striking miners in Doncaster. Photo: National World

