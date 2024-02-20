Miners' Strike 40th anniversary: New colourised photos reveal Doncaster struggle

The 1984-85 dispute pitted Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government – and the impact of the strike was felt across Doncaster with pits the lifeblood of a string of villages in the area.

Running from March 6 1984 to March 3 1985, the action by more than 140,000 miners aimed to prevent a string of pit closures and saw a string of violent clashes between police and pitworkers and became one of the biggest industrial disputes in British history.

Now, black and white photos from the Doncaster Free Press archives have been colourised, showing in colour for the first time, a series of dramatic images which captured the every day struggle as miners went head to head with police.

Take a look back through our nostalgic gallery of pictures from the Miners’ Strike in Doncaster and revisit one of the most bitter conflicts ever to impact our city.

Colourisation: Peter Lee

