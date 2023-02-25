News you can trust since 1925
Looking back at the St Sepulchre Gate shops before the construction of the Arndale Centre
By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

Our pictures show the building of the Arndale Centre, later renamed the Frenchgate Centre, and some of the shops you have loved and lost.

1. Construction

View from the Co-op showing the Doncaster Arndale Centre construction

Photo: Submitted

2. John Collier

Our picture shows John Collier tailors with building work on the Doncaster Arndale Centre in the background

Photo: submitted

3. St Sepulchre Gate

Some of the shops in St Sepulchre Gate before the Arndale Centre construction work began

Photo: Submitted Picture

4. Buses

Buses outside the Arndale Centre in the 1980s.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Doncaster