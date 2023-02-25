Our pictures show the building of the Arndale Centre, later renamed the Frenchgate Centre, and some of the shops you have loved and lost.
1. Construction
View from the Co-op showing the Doncaster Arndale Centre construction
Photo: Submitted
2. John Collier
Our picture shows John Collier tailors with building work on the Doncaster Arndale Centre in the background
Photo: submitted
3. St Sepulchre Gate
Some of the shops in St Sepulchre Gate before the Arndale Centre construction work began
Photo: Submitted Picture
4. Buses
Buses outside the Arndale Centre in the 1980s.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers