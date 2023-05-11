News you can trust since 1925
The staff at the Boat Inn, Sprotbrough, Near Doncaster, pictured in 1987The staff at the Boat Inn, Sprotbrough, Near Doncaster, pictured in 1987
Looking back at Sprotbrough in days gone by

Retro takes a look back at Sprotbrough in the 80s and 90s.

By Jane Salt
Published 11th May 2023, 13:20 BST

A search of our archive brings you these pictures of the people of Sprotbrough over the years – can you see anyone you know?

Pictured at the Sprotborough Methodist church, handing over a time capsule, left to right: The Reverend Dr Mike Hill, Sarah Wells 8, Marian Marsh Brownie Guide leader, Akison Davis 8, and Robert Guttridge architect, July 23, 1997

1. Time capsule

Pictured at the Sprotborough Methodist church, handing over a time capsule, left to right: The Reverend Dr Mike Hill, Sarah Wells 8, Marian Marsh Brownie Guide leader, Akison Davis 8, and Robert Guttridge architect, July 23, 1997 Photo: R Ingram

Sprotbrough Lock, rebuilt to 700 tonne standard, opened by Sir Frank Price, Chairman British Waterways Board, November 26, 1980

2. Lock

Sprotbrough Lock, rebuilt to 700 tonne standard, opened by Sir Frank Price, Chairman British Waterways Board, November 26, 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Philip Cunningham of Brompton Road, Sprotbrough, with some of the beeswax he and other Doncaster beekeepers have donated to York Minster, July 1984

3. Beekeeper

Philip Cunningham of Brompton Road, Sprotbrough, with some of the beeswax he and other Doncaster beekeepers have donated to York Minster, July 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured at a charity night organised by the Doncaster Irish Society at the Sprotbrough Parish club to raise money for a Pulse Oxymeter for the children's ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is Irish Society chairman, Mat McBride, with some of the Margaret McAleer dancers, May 1997

4. Charity night

Pictured at a charity night organised by the Doncaster Irish Society at the Sprotbrough Parish club to raise money for a Pulse Oxymeter for the children's ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is Irish Society chairman, Mat McBride, with some of the Margaret McAleer dancers, May 1997 Photo: R.Ingram

