Looking back at Sprotbrough in days gone by

Retro takes a look back at Sprotbrough in the 80s and 90s.
A search of our archive brings you these pictures of the people of Sprotbrough over the years – can you see anyone you know?
1. Time capsule
Pictured at the Sprotborough Methodist church, handing over a time capsule, left to right: The Reverend Dr Mike Hill, Sarah Wells 8, Marian Marsh Brownie Guide leader, Akison Davis 8, and Robert Guttridge architect, July 23, 1997 Photo: R Ingram
2. Lock
Sprotbrough Lock, rebuilt to 700 tonne standard, opened by Sir Frank Price, Chairman British Waterways Board, November 26, 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Beekeeper
Philip Cunningham of Brompton Road, Sprotbrough, with some of the beeswax he and other Doncaster beekeepers have donated to York Minster, July 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Charity night
Pictured at a charity night organised by the Doncaster Irish Society at the Sprotbrough Parish club to raise money for a Pulse Oxymeter for the children's ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is Irish Society chairman, Mat McBride, with some of the Margaret McAleer dancers, May 1997 Photo: R.Ingram