Looking back at some of the city's favourite school teachers from the 90s

These 10 colourful pictures from our archive remember some of your favourite teachers of the 90s.
By Jane Salt
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST

Science teachers, maths teachers, head teachers, music teachers... here we remember some of the top teachers at Doncaster schools from the 90s.

Were you one of these teachers, or one of their lucky pupils?

'Star Teacher of the Year' winner Ruth Robson is pictured with some of her Rossington pupils, from left, Shaun Bird, aged five, Alex Revell, aged six, Tayla Dockerty, aged seven, Ashley Grayson, aged five, Luke French, aged seven, and John Caswallader, aged six, September 23, 1999

1. Star Teacher

'Star Teacher of the Year' winner Ruth Robson is pictured with some of her Rossington pupils, from left, Shaun Bird, aged five, Alex Revell, aged six, Tayla Dockerty, aged seven, Ashley Grayson, aged five, Luke French, aged seven, and John Caswallader, aged six, September 23, 1999

McAuley teacher Karen Hind is pictured with pupils, from left, Matthew Lodge, Cora Moodie, John Coleman and Sarah Copperwheat, all aged 12, June 1997

2. Victorian class

McAuley teacher Karen Hind is pictured with pupils, from left, Matthew Lodge, Cora Moodie, John Coleman and Sarah Copperwheat, all aged 12, June 1997

Teacher Richard Benson prepares to cycle home from Armthorpe Southfield Primary School, waved off by some of his pupils, July 1999

3. On his bike

Teacher Richard Benson prepares to cycle home from Armthorpe Southfield Primary School, waved off by some of his pupils, July 1999

Balby Carr school teacher Dave Williams is in the stocks at the Community Day at Balby Carr school, Doncaster - Katie and Kerry were manning the stocks, July 3, 1999

4. In the stocks

Balby Carr school teacher Dave Williams is in the stocks at the Community Day at Balby Carr school, Doncaster - Katie and Kerry were manning the stocks, July 3, 1999

