These 10 colourful pictures from our archive remember some of your favourite teachers of the 90s.
Science teachers, maths teachers, head teachers, music teachers... here we remember some of the top teachers at Doncaster schools from the 90s.
Were you one of these teachers, or one of their lucky pupils?
1. Star Teacher
'Star Teacher of the Year' winner Ruth Robson is pictured with some of her Rossington pupils, from left, Shaun Bird, aged five, Alex Revell, aged six, Tayla Dockerty, aged seven, Ashley Grayson, aged five, Luke French, aged seven, and John Caswallader, aged six, September 23, 1999 Photo: Steve Taylor
2. Victorian class
McAuley teacher Karen Hind is pictured with pupils, from left, Matthew Lodge, Cora Moodie, John Coleman and Sarah Copperwheat, all aged 12, June 1997 Photo: Steve Taylor
3. On his bike
Teacher Richard Benson prepares to cycle home from Armthorpe Southfield Primary School, waved off by some of his pupils, July 1999 Photo: Steve Taylor
4. In the stocks
Balby Carr school teacher Dave Williams is in the stocks at the Community Day at Balby Carr school, Doncaster - Katie and Kerry were manning the stocks, July 3, 1999 Photo: R Ingram staff