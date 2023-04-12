News you can trust since 1925
Cyberstein the 8ft robot acting scary in Doncaster town centre as part of a Karisma nightclub promotion in November 2001Cyberstein the 8ft robot acting scary in Doncaster town centre as part of a Karisma nightclub promotion in November 2001
Cyberstein the 8ft robot acting scary in Doncaster town centre as part of a Karisma nightclub promotion in November 2001

Looking back at Karisma

Taking a look back at Doncaster’s legendary Karisma nightclub.

By Jane Salt
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Can you recognise anyone you know in our retro gallery of pictures from Karisma nightclub in the 90s and early noughties?

Karisma Night Club ringed face competition... January 1997

1. Competition

Karisma Night Club ringed face competition... January 1997 Photo: Free

Karisma nightclub competition picture.... March 1998

2. 1998

Karisma nightclub competition picture.... March 1998 Photo: Submitted

Enjoying a night out at the Karisma nightclub in April 1997

3. Revellers

Enjoying a night out at the Karisma nightclub in April 1997 Photo: submitted

Karisma night club general manager, Tony Whiteside, is seen with some of the many clothes left at the club that were to be donated to Oxfam, September 1996

4. Donation to Oxfam

Karisma night club general manager, Tony Whiteside, is seen with some of the many clothes left at the club that were to be donated to Oxfam, September 1996 Photo: Waistell staff

