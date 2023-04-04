Retro takes a look back in time at Doncaster Easter celebrations.
Our pictures show religious celebrations, charity fund raising activities, Easter bonnets and more from the 1990s and early noughties
1. Easter Baskets
The Glass Millennium Park at Kirk Sandall was the venue for weaving Easter baskets. Our picture shows youngsters, left to right: Lauren Smith, Marcey Winter, Joss Winter and Bethany Winter with the baskets they made... April 2001 Photo: Steve Ellis staff
2. Dragons
Dragon's players Darren Summerill and Lee Maher dropped into Doncaster Children's Hospital and presented Ward 28 with some t-shirts and an Easter egg. Our picture shows them with patient Robert Eardley, aged 11, April 1999 Photo: Steve Taylor
3. Easter bonnets
Rovers boss Ian Snodin is pictured with Hawthorn Primary School pupils Curtis Faultless, left, and Lee Weston, both 5 years old.The pupils from the reception class were judged joint winners because Ian was unable to choose between them....March 1999 Photo: Ingram
4. Easter cocktail
Doncaster Yates' head of promotions, Saul, shows off their special Easter cocktail - a Cadbury's Creme egg and Tequila slammer, April 2001 Photo: Steve Taylor (staff)