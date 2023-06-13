News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sophie Massey, aged 15, and Stephen Trafford, aged 17, and fellow Balby Carr Community Sports and Science College pupils are pictured at their sixth form prom at The Pavilion at Doncaster Racecourse, June 2009Sophie Massey, aged 15, and Stephen Trafford, aged 17, and fellow Balby Carr Community Sports and Science College pupils are pictured at their sixth form prom at The Pavilion at Doncaster Racecourse, June 2009
Sophie Massey, aged 15, and Stephen Trafford, aged 17, and fellow Balby Carr Community Sports and Science College pupils are pictured at their sixth form prom at The Pavilion at Doncaster Racecourse, June 2009

Looking back at Doncaster school proms over the years

These colourful photos take a look back at prom nights over the years
By Jane Salt
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

The school prom has become a big occasion in recent years. As youngsters undertake their GCSEs, here we are taking a look back at prom nights through the years. Can you see anyone you know?

Pupils from Campsmount School attending their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor, May 18, 2006

1. Campsmount

Pupils from Campsmount School attending their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor, May 18, 2006 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Pupils from Campsmount School attending their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor. Pictured from left, Amy Hayton, Kelly Duffy, Natalie Foster, Stephanie Unitt, Carina Mayberry, Stephanie Thompson, Abbie Walker, and Kiren Kaur, May 18, 2006

2. Campsmount School

Pupils from Campsmount School attending their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor. Pictured from left, Amy Hayton, Kelly Duffy, Natalie Foster, Stephanie Unitt, Carina Mayberry, Stephanie Thompson, Abbie Walker, and Kiren Kaur, May 18, 2006 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Danum School Technology College pupils, from left, Sophie Meredith, Hannah Day, Sara Bruce, Cherish Tomlinson, Kirsty Fowler and Nicola Wagstaff, all aged 16, arrive for their prom night at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, May 2005

3. Danum

Danum School Technology College pupils, from left, Sophie Meredith, Hannah Day, Sara Bruce, Cherish Tomlinson, Kirsty Fowler and Nicola Wagstaff, all aged 16, arrive for their prom night at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, May 2005 Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
Edlington Year11 school prom at Doncaster Rugby Club. Pictured, left to right, China Jones, Rebecca McKay, Emma Broadhurst, Rachael Kong, Louise Clarke, Samatha Hunt, Kirsty Russell, Chloe Wright, Chantelle Parkes, November 2000

4. Edlington

Edlington Year11 school prom at Doncaster Rugby Club. Pictured, left to right, China Jones, Rebecca McKay, Emma Broadhurst, Rachael Kong, Louise Clarke, Samatha Hunt, Kirsty Russell, Chloe Wright, Chantelle Parkes, November 2000 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:DoncasterGCSEs