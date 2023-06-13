The school prom has become a big occasion in recent years. As youngsters undertake their GCSEs, here we are taking a look back at prom nights through the years. Can you see anyone you know?
1. Campsmount
Pupils from Campsmount School attending their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor, May 18, 2006 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Campsmount School
Pupils from Campsmount School attending their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor. Pictured from left, Amy Hayton, Kelly Duffy, Natalie Foster, Stephanie Unitt, Carina Mayberry, Stephanie Thompson, Abbie Walker, and Kiren Kaur, May 18, 2006 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Danum
Danum School Technology College pupils, from left, Sophie Meredith, Hannah Day, Sara Bruce, Cherish Tomlinson, Kirsty Fowler and Nicola Wagstaff, all aged 16, arrive for their prom night at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, May 2005
Photo: Steve Taylor
4. Edlington
Edlington Year11 school prom at Doncaster Rugby Club. Pictured, left to right, China Jones, Rebecca McKay, Emma Broadhurst, Rachael Kong, Louise Clarke, Samatha Hunt, Kirsty Russell, Chloe Wright, Chantelle Parkes, November 2000 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers