Duggie Brown pictured promoting The Comedians at Doncaster market Duggie Brown pictured promoting The Comedians at Doncaster market
Looking back at Doncaster markets

Retro takes a look back at the markets of Doncaster over the years.

By Jane Salt
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST

These nostalgic black and white images capture market life in days gone by.

Doncaster open greengrocery market with the covered-in market in the background, April 1947

1. Open Market

Doncaster open greengrocery market with the covered-in market in the background, April 1947 Photo: YPN

Business as usual in April 1989 as Doncaster cattle market swings back into action at the official re-opening

2. Official re-opening.

Business as usual in April 1989 as Doncaster cattle market swings back into action at the official re-opening Photo: Doncaster Post

Fruit and veg for sale at Doncaster market in November 1989

3. 1989

Fruit and veg for sale at Doncaster market in November 1989 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Doncaster Fish Market - in line for a £300,000 refurbishment in June 1988

4. Fish Market

Doncaster Fish Market - in line for a £300,000 refurbishment in June 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

