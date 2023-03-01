Looking back at Cusworth Hall

Can you see anyone you know in our archive photos or remember any of the events?
1. Icy pond
Visitors to Cusworth Park are reflected in the park's icy pond in January 2002
Photo: Steve Taylor
2. Carnival
Visitors enjoying the rides at Cusworth Carnival... 13 June 1999
Photo: Andrew Partridge staff
3. Rangers
Voluntary countryside rangers Philip and Christine Rowell show off their dry stone walling skills at Cusworth country fair, August 23, 1998
Photo: Andrew Partridge staff
4. Shire horse
Horsekeeper David Bell is pictured with William the shire horse and, from left, Stephanie Hine, aged ten, Sophie Hale, aged eight, Harmione Brough, aged nine, Lucy Gill, Rebecca Lane, both aged ten, Daniel Hitchen, aged eight, Claire Marshall, aged ten, Daniel Cheetham and Thomas Carpenter, both aged eight, outside Cusworth Hall, August 20, 1996
Photo: Steve Taylor staff