News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Cusworth Hall Museum acquired these cycles in 1978 and Curator Graham Nicholson is seen on an 1865 boneshaker, and left is an 1875 Penny Farthing and right an 1880 safety cycle..September 14, 1978
Cusworth Hall Museum acquired these cycles in 1978 and Curator Graham Nicholson is seen on an 1865 boneshaker, and left is an 1875 Penny Farthing and right an 1880 safety cycle..September 14, 1978
Cusworth Hall Museum acquired these cycles in 1978 and Curator Graham Nicholson is seen on an 1865 boneshaker, and left is an 1875 Penny Farthing and right an 1880 safety cycle..September 14, 1978

Looking back at Cusworth Hall

Retro takes a look back over the years at events at Cusworth Hall

By Jane Salt
12 hours ago

Can you see anyone you know in our archive photos or remember any of the events?

1. Icy pond

Visitors to Cusworth Park are reflected in the park's icy pond in January 2002

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales

2. Carnival

Visitors enjoying the rides at Cusworth Carnival... 13 June 1999

Photo: Andrew Partridge staff

Photo Sales

3. Rangers

Voluntary countryside rangers Philip and Christine Rowell show off their dry stone walling skills at Cusworth country fair, August 23, 1998

Photo: Andrew Partridge staff

Photo Sales

4. Shire horse

Horsekeeper David Bell is pictured with William the shire horse and, from left, Stephanie Hine, aged ten, Sophie Hale, aged eight, Harmione Brough, aged nine, Lucy Gill, Rebecca Lane, both aged ten, Daniel Hitchen, aged eight, Claire Marshall, aged ten, Daniel Cheetham and Thomas Carpenter, both aged eight, outside Cusworth Hall, August 20, 1996

Photo: Steve Taylor staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3