Armthorpe Welfare FC pictured in January 1997
Looking back at Armthorpe

Retro takes a look back at the people of Armthorpe in the 1990s

By Jane Salt
Published 1st Apr 2023, 21:58 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 22:08 BST

Can you see anyone you recognise in our picture gallery?

Thanks to the fund-raising efforts of Scouts, Venture Scouts, Cubs and Beavers the 32nd (Armthorpe) Doncaster Scout Group was able to buy some new outdoor cooking equipment. Our picture shows Beavers Andrew Hodby, aged eight, and Joanne Pratt, aged six, with a dixie - that's a cooking pot to non-scouting types, June 1998

1. Fund raisers

Thanks to the fund-raising efforts of Scouts, Venture Scouts, Cubs and Beavers the 32nd (Armthorpe) Doncaster Scout Group was able to buy some new outdoor cooking equipment. Our picture shows Beavers Andrew Hodby, aged eight, and Joanne Pratt, aged six, with a dixie - that's a cooking pot to non-scouting types, June 1998 Photo: Steve Taylor

32nd (Armthorpe) Doncaster Scout Group scouts, from left, Graham Pratt, aged nine, Christopher Stretton, aged 11, Lee Colclough, aged nine, and Michael Colclough, aged 11, try out the new cooking stove and bain-marie, June 1998

2. Scouts

32nd (Armthorpe) Doncaster Scout Group scouts, from left, Graham Pratt, aged nine, Christopher Stretton, aged 11, Lee Colclough, aged nine, and Michael Colclough, aged 11, try out the new cooking stove and bain-marie, June 1998 Photo: Steve Taylor

Pupils of Shaw Wood Infants School, Armthorpe, pictured in June 1996

3. Infants

Pupils of Shaw Wood Infants School, Armthorpe, pictured in June 1996 Photo: Roger Nadal

The Armthorpe Comprehensive School musicians who were to form part of the World's Largest Orchestra... November 1996

4. Musicians

The Armthorpe Comprehensive School musicians who were to form part of the World's Largest Orchestra... November 1996 Photo: Steve Taylor

