Looking back at Armthorpe

1 . Fund raisers

Thanks to the fund-raising efforts of Scouts, Venture Scouts, Cubs and Beavers the 32nd (Armthorpe) Doncaster Scout Group was able to buy some new outdoor cooking equipment. Our picture shows Beavers Andrew Hodby, aged eight, and Joanne Pratt, aged six, with a dixie - that's a cooking pot to non-scouting types, June 1998 Photo: Steve Taylor