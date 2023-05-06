News you can trust since 1925
King's Coronation: 21 pictures capturing royal celebrations across South Yorkshire over the years

As we approach the Coronation of King Charles III, Retro takes a look back at Royal celebrations in South Yorkshire over the years.

By Jane Salt
Published 6th May 2023, 04:45 BST

We are taking a look back at at the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, Jubilees and Royal wedding celebrations.

A Coronation parade by the Shiregreen and District Community Association variety section around the Manor, Sheffield in 1953 - picture submitted by Tony Dickinson

1. Parade

A Coronation parade by the Shiregreen and District Community Association variety section around the Manor, Sheffield in 1953 - picture submitted by Tony Dickinson Photo: submitted

A Coronation street party on Southwell Road, Grimesthorpe - Submitted by Mrs Suzanne Towers (nee West) Suzanne and her sister are on the picture.

2. Party

A Coronation street party on Southwell Road, Grimesthorpe - Submitted by Mrs Suzanne Towers (nee West) Suzanne and her sister are on the picture. Photo: Submitted

Enjoying a Coronation party in Sheffield in 1953

3. Party

Enjoying a Coronation party in Sheffield in 1953 Photo: Submitted

A street party to celebrate the Queen's Coronation took place on Fawley Road (off Penistone Rd), Sheffield, in 1953

4. Street Party

A street party to celebrate the Queen's Coronation took place on Fawley Road (off Penistone Rd), Sheffield, in 1953 Photo: Submitted

