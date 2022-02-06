Dancers on Church Street from Conisbrough.
Dancers on Church Street from Conisbrough.

How many of these Doncaster street performers do you recognise in our retro photo gallery?

Take a look through these photos of singers, magicians and other performers who shared their talents on Doncaster streets in the 1990s and 2000s.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 9:58 am

Doncaster town centre has seen many singers, dancers and circus acts over the years.

Click through this article and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you want more retro content read Doncaster’s forgotten pubs or Doncaster dart teams from years past.

1. Juggler

Juggler Sam Humphrey in Doncaster Town Centre on April 24, 2000.

Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales

2. Walking on glass

The fantastic Mr Bob walking on glass in July of 2002.

Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales

3. Fire eater

Fire eater Nigel Hanley of Northern Centre for performing arts in Doncaster town centre on April 24, 2000.

Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales

4. Doncaster's youngest busker

Ryan Howarth aged 12 from Conisbrough performed in Doncaster town centre as Micheal Jackson.

Photo: Liz Robinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3