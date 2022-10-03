Flying Scotsman: Iconic Doncaster loco to go on show at King's Cross for station's 170th anniversary

The National Railway Museum in York has said that the loco, built in Doncaster in 1923, will visit the capital on October 15 and 16.

A spokesman said: “A platform ticket will allow you a short amount of time on the platform to be one of the first to get up close to Flying Scotsman fresh from its overhaul.

"Positioned on platform 8, you will have the chance to take a photo with the famous nameplate before collecting your memorabilia platform ticket.”

The Flying Scotsman is travelling to London to celebrate the 170th anniversary of King's Cross Station.

Platform tickets are strictly limited and must be booked in advance.

A ticket will give you 10 minutes on the platform with Flying Scotsman and a souvenir platform ticket to mark the special occasion.

A discount of £1 per ticket applies when you book 3 or more in one transaction.

You do not need a platform ticket to take part in the activities on the station concourse, where you can:

Experience driving Flying Scotsman in a game developed by award-winning Dovetail Games. It will give gamers a special opportunity to see how far and fast you can drive the locomotive out of King's Cross station

Watch live footage of Flying Scotsman on platform 8

Flying Scotsman merchandise will be on sale at a pop-up retail kiosk

The event will take place between 8am and 8pm on both days.

Built in 1923 at the Plant Works, the 60103 Flying Scotsman was the first locomotive in the UK to officially reach 100mph and hauled the first regular non-stop London to Edinburgh service.

It was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and in 1934 was officially credited with becoming the first steam locomotive to be clocked at 100 miles an hour.

It holds a second record for the longest non-stop run of 422 miles when it was in Australia.