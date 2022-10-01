Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 11 pictures to take you back to opening day as the airport approaches closure
With the news that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is due to close – we thought we would take a look back at the early days of the aviation hub.
The site, in Finningley, is to shut after its owner Peel Group said "no tangible proposals" had been received regarding its future ownership.
The company said services at the airport, which employs 800 workers, would start winding down starting from October 31.
Here you can reminisce at days gone by when the region took to the skies.
