The site, in Finningley, is to shut after its owner Peel Group said "no tangible proposals" had been received regarding its future ownership.

The company said services at the airport, which employs 800 workers, would start winding down starting from October 31.

Here you can reminisce at days gone by when the region took to the skies.

1. First Flight Preparations begin for the first flight out of the then Robin Hood airport. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2. First flight The first commercial flight out of the then Robin Hood airport. 28/04/2005 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3. Plane Watchers Plane watchers at Robin Hood airport stood around the fencing as the first flight prepares for take off. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4. Thomson Fly Alex Hunter (front), then Thomsonfly.com chief commercial officer, and David Ryall, then Robin Hood Airport managing director designate, are pictured at the announcement of the low cost airline's 'On Sale Date For Doncaster Flights' at the Mount Pleasant Hotel, Doncaster, yesterday. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales