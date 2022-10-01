News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 11 pictures to take you back to opening day as the airport approaches closure

With the news that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is due to close – we thought we would take a look back at the early days of the aviation hub.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:45 am

The site, in Finningley, is to shut after its owner Peel Group said "no tangible proposals" had been received regarding its future ownership.

The company said services at the airport, which employs 800 workers, would start winding down starting from October 31.

Here you can reminisce at days gone by when the region took to the skies.

Undefined: readMore

1. First Flight

Preparations begin for the first flight out of the then Robin Hood airport.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales

2. First flight

The first commercial flight out of the then Robin Hood airport. 28/04/2005

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales

3. Plane Watchers

Plane watchers at Robin Hood airport stood around the fencing as the first flight prepares for take off.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales

4. Thomson Fly

Alex Hunter (front), then Thomsonfly.com chief commercial officer, and David Ryall, then Robin Hood Airport managing director designate, are pictured at the announcement of the low cost airline's 'On Sale Date For Doncaster Flights' at the Mount Pleasant Hotel, Doncaster, yesterday.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3