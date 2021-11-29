Liz Atkinson, a teacher at Doncaster children's hospital holding books that have been donated. Taken in 1997.
Liz Atkinson, a teacher at Doncaster children's hospital holding books that have been donated. Taken in 1997.

Can you recognise any of these Doncaster teachers who taught in the 1990s and 2000s?

We have put together a collection of retro images of Doncaster teachers from decades past in their classrooms and with students.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 29th November 2021, 7:18 am

Click through this article to see teachers back in the 1990s and 2000s.

If you want more retro content then read Retro photos of Conisbrough Castle or Doncaster Pride in the early 2000s.

1. Mayor and teacher

Doncaster Mayor Shelia Mitchinson was once a teacher at Intake Primary School - she is visiting in 1997.

Photo: Steve Taylor

2. Naturalist Award

Mrs Gill Stirland with her class at St Mary's in 1996. They had won the naturalist award from Sandall Beat Wood.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. Teachers Operatic Society

The Doncaster Teachers Operatic Society in 1997. Pete Ramsden, Brian Bullars, Fred Chadwick and Kevin O'Horan.

Photo: Steve Taylor

4. Reunion

A reunion was held at the Doncaster Deaf Trust in 1997. Teacher Tony Boice here photographed with ex students.

Photo: Steve Hall

