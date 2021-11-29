Can you recognise any of these Doncaster teachers who taught in the 1990s and 2000s?

Click through this article to see teachers back in the 1990s and 2000s.
1. Mayor and teacher
Doncaster Mayor Shelia Mitchinson was once a teacher at Intake Primary School - she is visiting in 1997.
Photo: Steve Taylor
2. Naturalist Award
Mrs Gill Stirland with her class at St Mary's in 1996. They had won the naturalist award from Sandall Beat Wood.
Photo: Steve Taylor
3. Teachers Operatic Society
The Doncaster Teachers Operatic Society in 1997. Pete Ramsden, Brian Bullars, Fred Chadwick and Kevin O'Horan.
Photo: Steve Taylor
4. Reunion
A reunion was held at the Doncaster Deaf Trust in 1997. Teacher Tony Boice here photographed with ex students.
Photo: Steve Hall