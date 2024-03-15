Battle of Britain memorial flight will take to the skies over Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event takes place at the Doncaster venue on Saturday May 11 and the BBMF flypast will be undertaken by one of their fighter aircraft - a Spitfire or Hurricane.

Full details and timings are to be confirmed nearer to the event, and shall be shared on the museum's social media pages in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Visitors may remember the BBMF Lancaster flypast of the Canberra 70th Anniversary event held at the museum in 2019, and we are pleased to once again be welcoming the BBMF to the skies above Doncaster.”

A Spitfire and Hurricane, one of which will fly over Doncaster for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Jeff Kenny/ South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum).