Battle of Britain memorial flight will take to the skies over Doncaster
The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) has this week confirmed that the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum has been successful in its application for a flypast at its Canberra 75th Anniversary event in May.
The event takes place at the Doncaster venue on Saturday May 11 and the BBMF flypast will be undertaken by one of their fighter aircraft - a Spitfire or Hurricane.
Full details and timings are to be confirmed nearer to the event, and shall be shared on the museum's social media pages in due course.
A spokesman said: “Visitors may remember the BBMF Lancaster flypast of the Canberra 70th Anniversary event held at the museum in 2019, and we are pleased to once again be welcoming the BBMF to the skies above Doncaster.”
From humble beginnings as the South Yorkshire Aviation Society in 1973, the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum has grown and developed to become one of Doncaster and South Yorkshire's most popular attractions.