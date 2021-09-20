Photos of people from Bentley in 2007.
Are you one of the people pictured in this Doncaster suburb in 2007?

A collection of photos of Doncaster residents from 2007 – is there anyone you know in our gallery?

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 20th September 2021, 6:19 am

Bentley is a small town in Doncaster – we have put together photos of it’s residents for you to look through.

1. Florie and George Allison

Couple Florie and George Allison in their Bentley home celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day of 2007.

Photo: Chris Bull

2. Audrey Thompson

The Bentley Library held a photography course in December of 2007. Audrey Thompson went along and was helped by teacher Trevor Parsons.

Photo: Liz Robinson

3. Rueben Ramdeen

Two year old Rueben Ramdeen from Bentley dressed up like a duck in December 2007.

Photo: Liz Robinson

4. Sophy Sanderson

Sophy Sanderson aged nine with Audrey Mallet playing a game, December 2007.

Photo: Marie Caley

