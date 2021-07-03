Jackie Everton dancers performing at the Magic Fun House show. Doncaster Civic Theatre in 1997.

Are you in our retro gallery of Doncaster dancers over the years?

Take a look at these Doncaster ballerinas and performing arts dancers of all ages putting on a show back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 12:00 pm

Click through this article to see Doncaster dancers in the past twirling and prancing.

We have photos of little ballerinas and funky hip hop dancers for you to enjoy.

1. 101 Dalmatians

The Entertainers show at the Civic Theatre in 1999. Jackie Everton dancers dressed as dalmatian dogs.

Photo: Steve Taylor

2. Variety show

Maryln Yeardly Theatre Dance students in 1999. 250 dancers took part in a variety show.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. Moulin Rouge

Jackie Everton Dancers in 2001. Dancers dressed up for a Moulin Rouge inspired performance.

Photo: Steve Taylor

4. Irish dancing

Mc Roibin School of Dance pupils performing a dance in Hall Gate in 2001.

Photo: Steve Taylor

