Click through this article to see Doncaster dancers in the past twirling and prancing.

We have photos of little ballerinas and funky hip hop dancers for you to enjoy.

101 Dalmatians The Entertainers show at the Civic Theatre in 1999. Jackie Everton dancers dressed as dalmatian dogs.

Variety show Maryln Yeardly Theatre Dance students in 1999. 250 dancers took part in a variety show.

Moulin Rouge Jackie Everton Dancers in 2001. Dancers dressed up for a Moulin Rouge inspired performance.

Irish dancing Mc Roibin School of Dance pupils performing a dance in Hall Gate in 2001.