News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
The South Yorkshire Police held its Special Constabulary annual review at the Dupont Social Club, Doncaster, on November 30, 1997. Our picture shows, from left, District Officer, Doncaster, Philip Armstrong; PC Sam Ramsden; Special Constable Sam Coulter; Police Sgt Richard Barnes; Special Constable Andrew Kendall; Section Officer Roy Curran, who accepted an award on behalf of Denis Reed; PC David McEwan; Acting Section Officer Shane Marsh; and Section Officer Lawrence Millsom.The South Yorkshire Police held its Special Constabulary annual review at the Dupont Social Club, Doncaster, on November 30, 1997. Our picture shows, from left, District Officer, Doncaster, Philip Armstrong; PC Sam Ramsden; Special Constable Sam Coulter; Police Sgt Richard Barnes; Special Constable Andrew Kendall; Section Officer Roy Curran, who accepted an award on behalf of Denis Reed; PC David McEwan; Acting Section Officer Shane Marsh; and Section Officer Lawrence Millsom.
The South Yorkshire Police held its Special Constabulary annual review at the Dupont Social Club, Doncaster, on November 30, 1997. Our picture shows, from left, District Officer, Doncaster, Philip Armstrong; PC Sam Ramsden; Special Constable Sam Coulter; Police Sgt Richard Barnes; Special Constable Andrew Kendall; Section Officer Roy Curran, who accepted an award on behalf of Denis Reed; PC David McEwan; Acting Section Officer Shane Marsh; and Section Officer Lawrence Millsom.

A look back in time to 1997 in Doncaster

Retro takes a look back at what you Doncaster people were up to in 1997
By Jane Salt
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Can you spot anyone you know in this colourful gallery of photos from our archives?

At the annual Public Transport Awards, gold award winner Terry Goodwin of Yorkshire Traction, Doncaster, is pictured with other finalists in May 1997

1. Gold Award

At the annual Public Transport Awards, gold award winner Terry Goodwin of Yorkshire Traction, Doncaster, is pictured with other finalists in May 1997 Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Case workers celebrate their company's announcement of a huge investment programme in Doncaster in May 1997. The tractor in the picture is a Maxxam 120 horsepower vehicle.

2. Celebration

Case workers celebrate their company's announcement of a huge investment programme in Doncaster in May 1997. The tractor in the picture is a Maxxam 120 horsepower vehicle. Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
Employees from the Doncaster based Miller Brothers electrical store are pictured just before their charity parachute jump on Sunday, September 18, 1997

3. Parachute jump

Employees from the Doncaster based Miller Brothers electrical store are pictured just before their charity parachute jump on Sunday, September 18, 1997 Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Some of the Jackie Everton dancers who took part in her show, The Entertainers, at the Civic Theatre, Doncaster, September 1997

4. Almost 101 Dalmations

Some of the Jackie Everton dancers who took part in her show, The Entertainers, at the Civic Theatre, Doncaster, September 1997 Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Doncaster