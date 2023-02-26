Thirty one assets including churches, schools and manor houses have been added to the new list which will expand in the future.

Assets in Auckley, Hexthorpe, Balby and the city centre among others have all made the list.

The Local Heritage List was funded through a Levelling Up bid which was formulated by a combination of local authorities.

Assets across Doncaster have been added to the new list

Members of the public suggested local assets for the list which were then narrowed down by a panel of experts.

They came up with 31 assets that have local history attached, with hopes to expand the list in the future.

The listing adds a material consideration onto an asset if it could be affected by a planning application.

Further protections could be added which would protect assets from being demolished.