Youth to decide which historical Doncaster women will be commemorated across city

The chosen women will feature on place-markers at the start of walking trails in Thorne, Mexborough and Edlington.

It is part of a nationally-funded programme called Her Story: A Walk Through Time, and organised by Heritage Doncaster.

Seven inspirational Doncaster women from history whose stories and achievements have gone untold will be in the running to be commemorated.

In the Danum Gallery. Picture by Heritage Doncaster

Any young person aged 8-15 living in the Doncaster borough can apply to join the panel to vote on which three will be selected.

If successful, they will receive a portfolio of evidence from curators and research volunteers to make their decision.

Once the selections have been made they will get the chance to help make the markers, working with a professional illustrator to create new portraits.

Heritage Doncaster hopes that the beginning three markers could be the start of many more in the future.

Lynsey Slater, Collections and Exhibitions Officer from Heritage Doncaster, said: “The young people will be putting these inspirational women back on the historical map, as well as opening up new walking opportunities for the local community,

“They’ll be choosing from seven candidates from Doncaster’s past, who have been the subject of an in-depth research programme by Danum Museum volunteers over the past year.

“Before this year, these women were barely known, their stories never even featuring in museum displays, and yet they all helped build the borough we know today.”