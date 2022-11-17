The service went ahead in Castle Hills Park despite a number of obstacles.

With the assistance of the Royal British Legion, crowds marched down Doncaster Road in remembrance including Army Cadets, Scouts, Brownies and Guides.

The service also marked 100 years of Mexborough War Memorial, with the unveiling of a new memorial bench.

We shall remember them

The service is an annual event however came across obstacles this year in the form of clearances from the police and council.

Earlier this month, South Yorkshire Police stated that they would be unable to close roads for the march due to a change in national policy.

The change dictates that roads can only be closed by police in emergency situations.

Doncaster Council then took the same approach and stated that they also lacked the powers to close the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters made their way through th streets

However, a last-minute step in from Mexborough Neighbourhood Network allowed for a road closure to be arranged, with funds from the three borough councillors’ ward budget.

Coun Sean Gibbons said: “The Remembrance Sunday service/parade all went really well and pretty much the way it is always done… after all that ooh-ah!

“Huge thanks to the Army Cadets, Scouts, Brownies, Guides etc for supporting the event with a march down Doncaster Road, and to everyone who came to pay their respects.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other services took place across the borough including in Doncaster city centre, led by Mayor Ros Jones.

There were poppy wreaths laid

Conisbrough Castle also held a day-long event on Saturday with wartime re-enactments and displays.

Cadets on parade

Advertisement Hide Ad