Mexborough councillor discussed his community work with King Charles during Doncaster visit

Mexborough Councillor Sean Gibbons has shared his thoughts following his meeting with King Charles earlier this week.

The King and Queen Consort came to Doncaster to celebrate it achieving city status, marking the first visit since Charles became King.

While Queen Elizabeth II officially granted city status earlier this year as part of her platinum jubilee, the visit was a ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

Coun Sean Gibbons

The pair met with local MPs, mayors and community representatives in Mansion House.

Coun Sean Gibbons had the honour of attending the meeting due to his work as Managing Director of the not-for-profit organisation Food Aware.

He said: “It was an absolute honour and a privilege to meet and speak with King Charles III today as he and the Queen Consort visited the Mansion House to confer Doncaster’s City status.

“I was hugely proud to represent Food AWARE CIC & each and everyone of our volunteers who work tirelessly each week to support those less fortunate across South Yorkshire communities.”

Food Aware is an organisation that redistributes surplus food by diverting it from potential waste to those in need.

It redistributes over four tonnes of food every single week.

The pair were able to discuss Sean’s work for the organisation and the amount of food waste that takes place across the country.