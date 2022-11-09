King Charles III - His Majesty meets Doncaster dignitaries as he declares official city status

Himself and Queen Consort Camilla then entered the Mansion House where they were met by Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones as well as Civic Mayor Coun Ian Pearson and junior civic mayor, nine-year-old Eva Shaw-Lewis.

Also there to greet the Royal couple were Doncaster’s three MPs, Dame Rosie Winterton (Doncaster Central), Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) and Nick Fletcher (Don Valley).

A crowd of dignitaries and special guests crammed into the Mansion House’s historic ballroom to see the King officially bestow city status and deliver a brief speech where he spoke about Doncaster's railway and mining heritage, its Roman background - and of course, its horse racing links, to chuckles from the crowd.