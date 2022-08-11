How you spot a Tyke - that's someone from Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Tea staff in the Little Urn vehicle

You also know all the signs to recognise in a fellow countryman or woman. Here are some of them.

You know what Tyke is

As the OED says, Tyke originally came from Old Norse for female dog. Yorkshire people are called Tykes, meaning they are clever and skilled at the occupation or hobby they have adopted, and also have a hint of cunning and mischief.

You speak the language

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eh up means hello; Allus–Always; Aye–yes; bap –bread bun; bairn– child; brass–money; brew– cup of tea; butty –sandwich; dinner – lunch; tea – dinner; mardy – temperamental.

Our lass–my wife; our lad–my son; muck–dirt; Nah then –hello; chuffed – pleased; owt – anything; nowt – nothing.

Put wood in t'ole –shut the door; snicket/ginnel/gennel–alley; nesh – an insult to that whofeel the cold; nithered –freezing; mafting – hot; radged – daft or crazy.

Ee ba gum – gosh; bagsy– to claim something for yourself; monk on –sulking; ta'ra or si'thi'– goodbye; twagging it – playing truant from school.

Yorkshire Tea is the only type worth drinking

"Do' u wanna brew?" and "Put kettle on, luv" are both common phrases heard in Yorkshire.

Whether you're unwell, heartbroken or cold, a decent cuppa will solve all your problems… so long as it's proper Yorkshire Tea, that is!

You miss word ‘the' out of sentences

One of the major signs you're from Yorkshire is missing this three-letter word out of your sentences. These include "I'm off t'pub' instead of "I'm going to the pub" or "I'm going down t'shops" for "I am going shopping".

You also always go "down" to the shops and "up" town.

Sunday roasts are served with Yorkshire pudding

You love your meat with lashings of gravy and homemade Yorkshire puddings. Every self-respecting cook can make Yorkshire pudding. You learn the art at your nana's knee, as I did.

Tight Tykes

It is a common stereotype that people from Yorkshire are tight with their money but this isn't always a negative thing. Yorkshire people love a bargain and will seek out a good deal whenever they are consider making an expensive purchase.

The principle is embodied in the Yorkshire motto "Eyt all, sup all, pay nowt, and if ivver tha does owt for nowt, allus do it fer the sen".

Your holiday destination of choice is the Yorkshire coast

Who cares about sunny Spain or Florida when you can holiday on the beautiful Yorkshire coast?

Bridlington, Filey, Scarborough and Whitby attract people from all over Yorkshire who've chosen a staycation for their family break.

The coastline boasts donkey rides on the beach, deck chairs, bracing dips in the North Sea, amusement arcades, fish and chips, sticks of rock, hot sweet doughnuts and ice cream.

Blunt to be kind

If you're from Yorkshire you will likely be a loyal friend to those you care about but you will also not be afraid to say it how it is. Although you may be accused of being blunt, honesty is the best policy for those from Yorkshire, even if it's not what the other person wants to hear.

All right or "all reet" has multiple meanings to you

This is another word that can confuse non-locals when used by those from Yorkshire. It can be used as both a question and greeting. If you greet people by saying "all right" instead of "hi" or "hello" it is a massive clue to your Yorkshire origins.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are the best teams in the world. As are Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers.

Sheffield United's predominant nickname is The Blades, a reference to Sheffield's status as the major producer of cutlery.

Barnsley are known as the Reds ... and the Tykes.

Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill is from Sheffield.

You're friendly but can be stubborn as a mule

Like the saying goes "You can tell a Yorkshireman but you can't tell him much!"

You use the word chuffed to express emotion