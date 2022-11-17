It will receive £101,840 a year in recognition of its work in delivering high quality activities.

The funding will enable the service to continue the delivery of projects such as ‘History, Health and Happiness’, a programme of social clubs that aim to improve wellbeing through history.

It will also support the development of new exhibitions and opportunities for young people.

Cusworth Hall. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-02-03-19-Doncaster-6

Applications for funding needed to demonstrate that they were in line with the ACE’s national strategy, Let’s Create. The strategy aims to create a culture of inclusivity, wellbeing environmental responsibility and quality through the arts.

Other local organisations in receipt of funding in the area include Doncaster Community Arts and CAST.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, said: “We are delighted to have received funding from Arts Council England and continue to be a National Portfolio Organisation.

"The funding enables us to carry on with fantastic heritage programmes, in the heart of communities, that make a real difference to the lives of Doncaster’s residents. We are excited for the opportunity to do more across our communities, and connect more people to Doncaster’s rich past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACE now invests £446 million a year in 990 organisations across England.

The funding is now subject to approval by council officers and agreement with ACE.