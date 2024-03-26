Future of booming cultural and creative industries takes centre stage at ‘Open Space’ event in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network (SYCCIN) will host its first in-person meeting of the year at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster on Thursday 25 April (5-8pm).

Cultural and creative professionals from across the region are invited to the ‘Open Space’ event to discuss the most pressing topics for their sector right now – including the potential change in government.

Nick Stopforth, Head of Heritage and Culture, City of Doncaster Council, has secured funding for a programme of four events throughout 2024 to bolster the growth of these creative industries – which is worth an estimated £160bn GVA and supports 3.2m jobs nationally according to a recent study by the Inclusive Growth Network.

The report also singled out the SYCCIN, which has a growing membership of more than 200 individuals and cultural organisations, as one of two standout projects in South Yorkshire. City of Doncaster Council will run the SYCCIN alongside Showroom Workstation.

The South Yorkshire Cultural & Creative Industries Network (SYCCIN) launched in September 2021 with financial support and creative input from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Showroom Workstation.

The inaugural event coincided with the cinematic release of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the film version of the global theatrical hit of the same name, created in and around Sheffield.

Its purpose is to galvanise the creative and cultural sectors across South Yorkshire and unlock the power and promote the potential of the vital role that arts, culture, digital design and gaming, and heritage sectors can play in the economic health and wellbeing of the region.

A series of events across South Yorkshire has so far seen creative professionals - from photographers, musicians, producers, theatre makers and game developers - network, collaborate, learn and share best practice regularly.

The Open Space concept aims to encourage engagement, participation and the power to create a ‘manifesto’ based on a democratic discussion with input from all attendees. When successful, Open Space events help to shape meaningful action plans and longevity.

Questions tabled as part of the event include:

 How to maximise partnerships and collaboration across the region?

 How to sell the cultural USP of South Yorkshire and how a potential new government may affect

this?

 How to nurture grassroots practitioners across the region allowing them to make a sustainable

living from the arts, cultural and creative industries?

 What can the SYCCIN network do to influence decision makers to champion the creatives

industries in South Yorkshire?

Nick Stopforth said: “This first Open Space event will provide a powerful tool to engage groups in discussion to explore particular topics or issues and turn ideas into action. It’s the first time we’re hosting an event in this way, because we want to hear the voices of creative professionals from right across South Yorkshire to make sure that they can collaborate, learn and ultimately, secure more work and grow because of this network.

“Cultural and creative industries are integral to the region’s economy and this network is all about recognising the talent and opportunity that we have right across South Yorkshire to shout from the rooftops about the amazing work happening and how much more potential there is to grow. I’m delighted that we’ll be hosting a series of events this year to continue the good work of the network to date and grow in both numbers and ambition.”

For further information about the event and to register for a free place, visit

www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/creative-network or book here: SYCCIN Open Space Event. For