Doncaster Grand is on the annual Theatres at Risk Register compiled by the Theatres Trust body.

Built in 1899, Doncaster Grand was said to be so run down it would only be able to partially reopen after repair work.

The Theatres Trust list was started in 2006 to highlight venues threatened with closure or severe decay but with the potential to be revived.

Doncaster's Grand Theatre as it looks today.

Doncaster Grand has appeared on the list each year since it started.

The Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre group recently asked for local people to help out and back the push to get it open once again.

They believe it would cost up to £25m to repair and fully reopen.