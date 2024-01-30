Former Doncaster theatre and bingo hall on "at risk" register
A former Doncaster theatre and bingo hall is again featured on a national list of threatened venues.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster Grand is on the annual Theatres at Risk Register compiled by the Theatres Trust body.
Built in 1899, Doncaster Grand was said to be so run down it would only be able to partially reopen after repair work.
The Theatres Trust list was started in 2006 to highlight venues threatened with closure or severe decay but with the potential to be revived.
Doncaster Grand has appeared on the list each year since it started.
The Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre group recently asked for local people to help out and back the push to get it open once again.
They believe it would cost up to £25m to repair and fully reopen.
The venue has been shut for over 30 years and it is 60 years since it was a live theatre.